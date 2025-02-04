Dennis Boughton (1949 – 2025)

Dennis Ford Boughton went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 1, 2025. Denny was born June 17, 1949 in Akron, Ohio to the late Ford Earl and Helen (Abbs) Boughton. He grew up working on the Boughton Farm in Copley, Ohio.

After graduating high school, he proudly attended The Ohio State University and majored in Biology. After graduation he served in the US Army during Vietnam, where he was stationed at Fort Baker.

Knowing he was permanently stationed in California he came home on a weekend-leave to marry the love of his life, Norma Treap on May 27, 1972 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

After serving in the Army he felt a calling to serve God. He attended Seminary School at Anderson University. He was called to be an Associate Pastor at the First Church of God in Wauseon.

In his younger years he enjoyed coaching his children’s soccer teams. As a grandpa he enjoyed any excuse to attend activities with his grandsons. He loved working in his garden, mowing his lawn, and taking care of his many orchids.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Norma Boughton; daughter, Beth (Bill) of Pendleton, IN and son, Matthew (Gwen) of Wauseon, OH; grandsons, Keegan, Jaxon, and Beren as well as furry friends, Marty, Wesson, Remi, and Hughes. He was greeted in Heaven by his parents, Earl and Helen and granddaughter, Rebekah.

The family will receive guests on Friday, February 7, 2025 from 3-7:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio. The family will also receive guests from 10 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at First Church of God, 507 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio with his Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mike Harmon officiating. Interment will follow in Winameg Cemetery. Military Honors provided by Fulton County Honor Guard.

The family acknowledges flowers are a loving gesture but request that guests consider donations to the First Church of God Missions Fund or the Fulton County Humane Society. Fellowship with friends and family is what Denny valued most.