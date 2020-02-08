Debra Jermeay (1962-2020)

Debra Kay Jermeay, 57 years, of West Unity, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo. Deb was born December 20, 1962, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of the late Herbert J. and Pauline (Royer) Miller.

She was a 1980 graduate of Montpelier High School. She married Keith Jermeay on May 12, 2018 in West Unity, and he survives. Deb was the Assistant Manager for Dollar General in West Unity the past two years.

Prior to this, Deb was a homemaker, caring for the needs of her family. Deb attended Living Hope Free Methodist Church in West Unity. She was an avid NASCAR fan, following Dale Earnhardt Jr. until his retirement.

She then followed Martin Truex. She was an avid Ohio State fan. She enjoyed fishing, always catching more fish than Keith. Deb loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband Keith of West Unity; six children, Jacqulyn (Brad) Mahan of Montpelier, Timothy (Risa) Decker of Montpelier, Kari (Josh Hagerman) Decker of Morenci, Michigan, Kayli (Wesley) Shumaker of West Unity, Autumn Jermeay of Holiday City and Holly Jermeay also of Holiday City; 11 grandchildren; her dog, Amos; one sister, Paula (Doug) Carpenter of West Unity; one brother, Fred (Linda) Miller of Montpelier as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two nieces, Misty Carpenter and Jenny Miller.

Visitation for Debra Kay Jermeay will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral services for Deb will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 with Jeff Crisenbery officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com