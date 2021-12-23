December BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Room 108 In Bryan

Facebook

DECEMBER SPOTLIGHT AWARD … Cody and Audrey King, owners of Room 108 and Ann Spangler (far right), Bryan Development Foundation.

To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”

December’s recipient is Room 108 located at 108 South Lynn Street, and owned by Thomas (Cody) and Audrey King.

Cody and Audrey, Bryan natives, have invested many times in Bryan with a collection of rental properties, but Room 108 is unique as it is an Airbnb unit.

This loft apartment overlooks the picturesque Courthouse square, which is especially amazing this time of year.

This space sleeps up to five guests, offers a full kitchen, bar, dining/living room area with a fireplace, two bathrooms and laundry room. Rentals of this type are enticing to visiting business people and out-of-town family visitors.

Bringing Room 108 to fruition was long, and succeed due to the Kings hard work, their family, friends, and local contractors. The search for the right location started over three years ago. King’s credit Renee Isaac for letting them know there was a For Sale sign in the window of the former Carousel building.

Once purchased, renovation began immediately. Steve and Linda Jones designed the layout and drew the blueprints. Kent Purk, RA, Beilharz Architects, Inc., worked on state and local permits.

Bringing a 1940s building up to 2021 code was daunting. What the King’s were unable to do themselves, they contracted to local professionals such as Mike Wynne at Schlatter’s Plumbing and Heating, Craig Vogel Electric, Crossway Painting, LLC, and Landon Towne, owner of Around Towne Custom, LLC.

Now that the loft apartment is completed and renting through Airbnb, King’s will concentrate their efforts on the lower half of the building, to finish it as a retail space.

The Bryan Development Foundation’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride. The BDF presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts, in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by the BDF with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. Plaques are provided by Image Pro Group.

The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com. Additional information on the Bryan Development Foundation is available on the BDF Facebook page and website www.bryandevelopment.org.