Dee Reeder (1938-2022)

Dee Ann Reeder, 83, of Montpelier passed away at home on Monday, June 13, 2022. She was born on September 25, 1938 in Montpelier to Lowell W. and Vivian D. (Hauck) Martin.

Dee graduated from Montpelier High School in 1956. She then received her Associates Degree from Elkhart University.

On August 24, 1957 she married Olles L. Reeder in Blakeslee and he preceded her in death in December of 2008.

Dee was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier and the Montpelier Moose.

She retired as a teller from the National Bank of Montpelier. Dee was an avid animal lover and enjoyed spending time watching birds.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband to the lower 48 states in their travel trailer.

She is survived by her children David (Michele) Reeder of Montpelier, Cathy (Joe) Burkhart of Hillsdale, Michigan and Gwendolyn (Benjamin) Potter of Louisville, Kentucky; grandchildren Tyson Reeder, Heidi Crider, Alan McKelvey, Jared Burkhart, Joel Burkhart, Joshua Burkhart and Talbat Reeder; 17 great grandchildren; and brother James Alan Martin of Bryan.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 51 years, Olles.

Visitation for Dee will be on Thursday, June 16th from 4-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Friday at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier with Father Andrew Wellman to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Humane Society or the American Heart Association.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com