Gerald “Jerry” Schmitt (1942-2022)

Gerald P. “Jerry” Schmitt, 79, of Alvordton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon.

Jerry was born October 7, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, son of the late Carl and Edna (Schneider) Schmitt.

He served in the United States Marine Corps until his honorable discharge in December 1966. Jerry married Kathaleen K. “Fred” Wilcox on April 22, 1985, in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives.

Along with his wife, Jerry was the owner and operator of Schmitt Produce, selling to restaurants and at markets in the tristate area, until his retirement in 2007.

He was a member of the Montpelier Eagles 2246 and the American Legion. Jerry will be remembered for his love of cars, especially his 1929 Whippet, and for organizing and attending car shows across the tristate area.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Kathaleen K. “Fred” Schmitt of Alvordton, Ohio; three children, Shari (Troy) Tait of Texas, Gerald (Robin) Schmitt, Jr. of Texas, and Lisa (Charles “Shag”) Repp of Kunkle, Ohio; three step-children, Danny (Marissa) Koch of Alvordton, Ohio, Patricia Koch of Montpelier, Ohio, and Howard (Anna) Koch, Jr. of Bryan, Ohio; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; five siblings, Robert Schmitt of Mercedes, Texas, Judy DeGroff of West Unity, Ohio, Joseph (Susan) Schmitt of Syracuse, Indiana, Raymond (Angela) Morris of Tennessee, and Sharon (Ken) Waggoner of West Unity, Ohio.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Raymond Morris; one step-son, Jeffrey Koch; and four siblings, Edna “Susie” Zuver, Richard Schmitt, Teddy Schmitt, and Rosie Schmitt.

Graveside memorial services for Gerald P. “Jerry” Schmitt will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan with Pastor Dan VanArsdalen officiating. Military graveside rites will be accorded by Bryan American Legion Post 284.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

