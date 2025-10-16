Joanne Lawrence (1952 – 2025)

(Resided In Delta)

Joanne M. Lawrence, age 72, of Delta passed away on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at The Toledo Hospital after several years of declining health.

She was born in Toledo on November 28, 1952 to the late Ralph M. Smith Sr. and Mildred (McCullough) Smith.

After graduating from Start High School, Joanne was a professional model in Toledo. On January 8, 1972, she married Charles H. Lawrence. Her early working career began as a day care assistant.

Joanne and Chuck moved to Florida in 1979 and resided there until 2020, when they relocated back to Delta to be closer to family. As a gifted crafter, she enjoyed making jewelry and beautiful Christmas decorations. While in Cape Coral, Florida, Joanne owned and operated a successful craft store for many years, creating friendships with many of the visiting customers.

She also was an avid collector of blue glass and always looking to expand her treasurers. Joanne enjoyed the beach and could often be found swimming and floating in the ocean waves. She will always be remembered for her great sense of humor and uplifting spirit no matter how difficult the times.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 53 years, Chuck H. Lawrence; sons, Charles (Wendy) Lawrence II of Nappanee, IN and Gregory W. Lawrence of Delta; brothers, Ralph (Sue) Smith of Toledo and Duane (Judy) Smith of Lawrenceville, GA along with loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her sister, Julie Kauffman. Services will be private for the family.

Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Those wishing a show of sympathy and asked to consider a memorial contribution to the Delta American Legion Post 373, 5939 St Hwy 109, Delta Ohio 43515 in Joanne’s memory.

