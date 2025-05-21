Defiance County Grand Jury Indicts Six On Felony Charges

PRESS RELEASE – Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney, Morris J. Murray, has released the following information regarding recent Indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on May 20, 2025:

-Javier R. Estrada, age 43, 2002 Baltimore St., Unit 10, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Tampering with Evidence, a Felony of the Third Degree, and One Count of Possession of Cocaine, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on March 28, 2025, during a traffic stop on Hopkins St., in Defiance, Estrada was found in possession of Cocaine, and he also discarded cocaine, with purpose to impair it for availability as evidence, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress.

-Timothy D. Moore, age 28, 205 Glenwood Dr., Defiance, was indicted for Two Counts of Domestic Violence, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on April 28, 2025, and May 8, 2025, at a residence on Darbyshire Dr., in Defiance, Moore caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a pregnant family or household member.

-Isaac C. De Los Santos, age 21, 811 W. High St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a Felony of the Fourth Degree, and One Count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on April 6, 2025, on State Route 281, in Defiance, De Los Santos knowingly transported or had a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle with him, and the firearm was accessible to De Los Santos without leaving the vehicle. Authorities also allege that De Los Santos was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the aforementioned offense.

-Hannah Feldman, age 21, 718 Nicholas St., Defiance, was indicted for Two Counts of Identity Fraud, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on February 24, 2025, and April 8, 2025, Feldman used the personal identifying information of another, without their consent, and with the intent to hold herself out to be said individual.

-Mark D. Wagner, age 61, 836 S. Clinton St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on April 24, 2025, Wagner trespassed in a residence on S. Clinton St., in Defiance.

-Leopoldo T. Suarez III, age 46, 1746 Greenhouse Ave., Apt. 2, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Tampering with Records, a Felony of the Third Degree, and One Count of Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on April 15, 2025, Suarez, a registered sex offender, falsified a SORN Form, knowing that he had no privilege to do so, and knowing that he was facilitating a fraud. Authorities also allege that from April 15, 2025, through May 20, 2025, Suarez, failed to notify the sheriff’s office of his change of address, as required, and he has a prior conviction of Corruption of a Minor.

Arraignments are scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 9 a.m.