Investigators Seek Public Help In Henry County Arson

NAPOLEON, Ohio — Investigators with the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal have determined that a garage fire in Henry County last Sunday was caused by arson. They are now seeking tips from the public to help identify those responsible.

At 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 18, the Napoleon fire and police departments responded to a reported residential structure fire at 334 E. Main St. in Napoleon (Henry County).

When first responders arrived, they found a detached garage engulfed in flames as well as the rear of a two-story home.

As a result of the fire, the garage was destroyed and the residence suffered extensive damage. Two adults who rented the property were able to get out of the home uninjured.

During the investigation, investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau determined the fire had been intentionally set. The Napoleon fire and police departments are assisting in the investigation.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.