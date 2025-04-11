Defiance County Grand Jury Returns Indictments For Non-Support Of Dependents

PRESS RELEASE – Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney, Morris J. Murray, has released the following information regarding recent Indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on April 8, 2025:

Four individuals were indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, representing a total of over $100,000 in unpaid Child Support. Those indicted were:

-HILLARD E. MCCLOUD, age 53, 726 Indian Bridge Lane, Defiance, was indicted for Two Counts of Non-Support of Dependents, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that McCloud failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for his children, under the age of eighteen, from January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2024.

-COOTER M. ROE, age 39, 5040 Austin Rd., Camden, Michigan, was indicted for Three Counts of Non-Support of Dependents, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that Roe failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for his child, under the age of eighteen, from April 1, 2019, through March 31, 2025.

ASHLEY R. BUDD, age 32, 12113 US Highway 127, Sherwood, was indicted for Two Counts of Non-Support of Dependents, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that Budd failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for her child, under the age of eighteen, from October 26, 2020, through October 25, 2024.

-JOSEPH F. KIRK, age 53, 765 Harrison Ave., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Non-Support of Dependents, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that Kirk failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for his child, under the age of eighteen, from January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2024.

Other Indictments included:

-JACOB E. OLSON, age 33, 413 W. Elm St., Wauseon, was indicted for One Count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, and One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on January 30, 2025, on Karnes Ave., in Defiance, Olson was found in possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound. Authorities also allege that on February 3, 2025, during a traffic stop, on Washington Ave., in Defiance, Olson was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-KAYLA E. HARDESTY, age 25, 521 Petain St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Strangulation, a Felony of the Third Degree, and One Count of Assault, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree. Authorities allege that on March 27, 2025, on Karnes Ave., in Defiance, Hardesty created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to another by means of strangulation or suffocation. Authorities further allege that Hardesty also caused or attempted to cause physical harm to the aforementioned victim.

-JEFFREY A. KENT, age 54, 1240 Jackson Ave., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on March 2, 2025, during a traffic stop on State Route 66, in Defiance, Kent was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-ALTOVISE S. ARANDA, age 34, 310 Mary Ave., Northwood, was indicted for One Count of Possession of Cocaine, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on August 9, 2024, on Pontiac Dr., in Defiance, Aranda was found in possession of Cocaine.

-KEVIN M. MENDELL, age 37, 7138 Willowleaf Ct., Noblesville, Indiana, was indicted for One Count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a Felony of the Second Degree, and One Count of Theft, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on March 2, 2025, Mendell stole property valued at over one thousand dollars, from a business on N. Clinton St., in Defiance, and his conduct was part of an enterprise engaging in corrupt activity that includes thefts from multiple retail establishments totaling over $67,000.

-JOSHUA L. GRUBB, age 35, 13396 RD 232, Cecil, was indicted for One Count of Burglary, a Felony of the Third Degree, and One Count of Trespass in a Habitation, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on March 31, 2025, Grubb forced entry into an occupied residence on Grover Ave., in Defiance, with purpose to commit a criminal offense.

-JAMIE O. HERNANDEZ JR., age 30, 1221 Ayersville Ave., Apt. B2, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Attempted Trafficking in Heroin, a Felony of the Second Degree, and Two Counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on September 19, 2024, Hernandez attempted to sell three ounces of heroin to a confidential informant, in Defiance, and Hernandez also possessed Psilocyn, a Schedule I drug, and Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-GERALD L. SHEELY, age 37, 9311 W. Chicago Rd., Allen, Michigan, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a Felony of the Third Degree, and One Count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on March 22, 2025, on State Route 15, in Bryan, Sheely failed to comply with a traffic stop and fled from police, causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area, until he was then taken into custody, in Williams County.

-BRECK M. RITTENHOUSE, age 38, 1038 Riverside Ave., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on January 29, 2024, during a traffic stop on Second St., in Defiance, Rittenhouse was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

Arraignments are scheduled for Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 9 a.m.