Defiance County Two-Vehicle Wreck Injures Five, Including Infant

PRESS RELEASE – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating two-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred on July 9, 2025, at approximately 5:38 p.m.

The crash occurred at the intersection of The Bend Road and County Road 424 in Delaware Township, Defiance County.

Joseph Yates, age 43, of Oakwood, Ohio, was driving a 2017 GMC Sierra southbound on The Bend Road. Jeffery Decamp, age 59, of Hicksville, Ohio, was driving a 2005 Dodge Durango eastbound on County Road 424.

Yates failed to yield the right-of-way from The Bend Road, struck Decamp’s vehicle and ran off the southeast side of the intersection. Decamp’s vehicle ran off the southeast side of the intersection and vehicle overturned.

Both drivers were transported by ambulance to Defiance Regional Medical Center. An infant passenger from Decamp’s vehicle was transported by ambulance to Defiance Regional Medical Center.

The infant was secured in a rear-facing child restraint seat. Two other passengers from Decamp’s vehicle were flown to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. One passenger from Decamp’s vehicle was ejected.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware Township Fire and Rescue, Sherwood Fire and Rescue, Defiance City Fire Department, Mercy Health Life Flight, Parkview Samaritan Medical Transport and J&R Towing. The roadway was closed for approximately 30 minutes.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds all motorists to always wear safety belts, and never drive impaired or distracted. The crash remains under investigation.