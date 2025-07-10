David Kina (1955 – 2025)

(Longtime Teacher And Coach At Delta)

David John Kina, Age 70, of Toledo, passed away at home on Friday, July 4, 2025. He was born on March 12, 1955 in Toledo, OH to Richard and Patricia (Bilius) Kina.

Dave was a graduate of Central Catholic High School Class of ‘73 and the University of Toledo where he received his Bachelors of Elementary Education with a concentration in mathematics.

He began his 42-year teaching career in 1977 at Pike Delta York Middle School where he taught 6th grade students math, social studies, science, reading, spelling and health.

He coached bowling and baseball and served as game announcer for all the high school baseball games. Dave served on or led many school programs throughout his career including the National Geography Bee, Summer Migrant School, At Risk Program, County Spelling Bee, and 6th grade outdoor program. He was a member of the County Curriculum Committee and P-D-Y Textbook Committee.

He also served as a 6th grade team leader, lunchtime tutor, mentor, and bus monitor. Dave was one of the more popular teachers in the Delta school district, a teacher with genuine respect, admiration and love for all his students, and a leader and mentor for his peers.

Dave was an avid sportsman, playing softball into his 50’s. He worked at university lanes for 15 years. He also loved the outdoors, working in his garden, and traveling with his family to Canada for special time together. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Dave is survived by his wife of 35 years, Melissa (Kolasinski) Kina; mother, Patricia Kina; children, Maryellen Kina, Michael Kina, and Luke (Rhonda Cook) Pierce; sister, Sally (Richard) Ruhnau; brother, Tom (Kelly) Kina; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Richard; son, Timothy Alan Kina; and brother, Joe Kina.

Visitation will be Friday, July 11 from 2-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a scripture service at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 6149 Hill Ave., Toledo preceded by visitation at the church from 9-10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences can be shared at www.sujkowski.com.