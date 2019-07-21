DeFloy Dick (1935-2019)

DeFloy Dick, age 84, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 4:20 P.M. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

She was a die setter at Strydel and was the first woman to work on machinery at the plant. DeFloy enjoyed spending time on the computer, going to casinos and garage sales, gardening and especially photography.

DeFloy was born on June 14, 1935, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Alonzo and Silvia E. (Murray) Furrow. She married W. DeWayne Dick on July 3, 1954, in Angola, Indiana and he preceded her in death on August 23, 2013.

Survivors also include one daughter, Debbie (Todd) Augsburger, of Bryan, son, David (Kayla) Dick, of Wauseon, Ohio; four grandchildren, Christopher Dick, Ashley (Robert) Kobelja, Amber Dick, and Jeremy (Megan) McDaniel; twin great grandsons, Jesse and Declan McDaniel; brothers, Lonnie (Lela) Furrow, of Pulaski and James Furrow, of Bryan and sisters, Laura (Roy) Chapman, of Bryan and Sally Waldvogel, of Stryker. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Dennis Dick and one grandson, Joshua McDaniel.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Jeff Sheldon officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery near Bryan.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Hospice.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.