Lowell Durbin (1925-2019)

Lowell H. Durbin, 94 years, of Bryan, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Lowell was born January 6, 1925 in Delta, Ohio, the son of the late Archie and Edna (Murray) Durbin. He married Beulah E. Jones on January 6, 1979 in Delta, Ohio, and she survives.

In addition to his wife Beulah, Lowell is survived by four children; ten grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Helen Louise Wells; one brother, Homer Durbin; sister-in-law, Erma Dell Durbin and one niece, Betty Jane Durbin.

Visitation for Lowell H. Durbin will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 2:00 – 4:00 and 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Lowell will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Dave Oliphant officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.