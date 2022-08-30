Roy Russell (1939-2022)

Roy E. Russell, 83 years of Montpelier, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Community Health Partners Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.

Roy was born April 14, 1939, in Goosecreek, Kentucky, the son of the late Edward Blackburn and Myrtle Irene (Phillips) Russell.

He married Freeda A. Rachel on July 11, 1964, in Mansfield, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on December 2, 2004.

Roy was a laborer for Edgerton Metals for 32 years, retiring in 2000. He was a member of Truth Tabernacle, Defiance, Ohio, where he was known to show up an hour early for Sunday services.

Roy loved to tinker on anything he could find, mowing his lawn, tending to his garden, every year. He mostly loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his five children, Eddie (April) Boterf of Defiance, John (Carolyn) Russell of Montpelier, Tammy Rios of Bryan, Gary (Trisha) Russell of Pioneer and Mary (Roger) Feeney of Bryan; 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patty Anderson of Burdine, Kentucky and Phoebe Hanes of Okeechobee, Florida; special friend, Madonna Potter of Montpelier.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Freeda; four brothers, Arlie Russell, Junior Russell, Gary Russell, and Raymond Russell; one sister, Barbara Cable.

Visitation for Roy E. Russell will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services for Roy will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, in the funeral home with Brother Andrew Coressel officiating. Interment will follow in Ney Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to Truth Tabernacle or to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.

