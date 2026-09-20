Delia G. Alfaro (1938 – 2026)

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(Loved Flowers & Gardening)

Delia G. Alfaro, age 88, of Delta, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family early Saturday morning, Sept. 19, 2026, at Kingston of Perrysburg, where she had recently made her home.

She was born in Falfurrias, Texas, on March 27, 1938, to the late Filomeno Garza and Herminia (Ramirez) Garza.

On Sept. 16, 1957, Delia married the love of her life, Manuel Alfaro, beginning a beautiful journey together that lasted 68 years. Through the years, they built a life filled with family, laughter, hard work, travel and countless memories.

Delia was deeply devoted to Manuel, and his passing on Jan. 1, 2026, left a tremendous void in her heart. Together they were blessed with four children, Rachel, Gloria, Birdie and Manuel, and Delia took great pride in the family they created.

Delia had a special way of making a house feel like home. She loved flowers and gardening and found great happiness in watching things grow. Her love of flowers led her to work at Schmidlin Greenhouse in Wauseon and Schmidt Greenhouse in Swanton, where she was surrounded by the beautiful plants and flowers she enjoyed so much.

She was also a wonderful cook, especially when it came to preparing authentic Mexican dishes. Family and food went hand in hand for Delia, and there was always something special about gathering around her table.

She enjoyed cooking for the people she loved and sharing recipes and traditions that brought a little bit of her Texas roots into the lives of her family. She also enjoyed knitting and quilting, always keeping her hands busy creating something for others to enjoy.

Delia and Manuel enjoyed traveling together, with their yearly trips to Texas becoming a special tradition as they visited family and friends. Those trips gave them the opportunity to reconnect with loved ones and make memories they carried with them for years.

Delia also enjoyed visiting the local casinos and the simple pleasures of getting out and enjoying time with Manuel and her family.

Her faith was also an important part of Delia’s life. She was a longtime member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon, where she found comfort and fellowship. Her faith, along with the love of her family, remained a source of strength throughout her life.

More than anything, Delia loved her family. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the center of her world, and she treasured the time they spent together. She was happiest when surrounded by those she loved, whether sharing a meal, visiting with family, tending to her flowers or simply enjoying an ordinary day together. The love she gave her family will remain a lasting part of the memories they carry with them.

She is survived by her daughter, Birdie Alfaro of Maumee; son, Manuel J. (Mona) Alfaro of Chippewa Lake, Ohio; grandchildren, Elise (Rick) Pacewicz, Coty (Veronica) Hargett, and Ursula (Rebekah) Will-Alfaro; great-grandchildren, Johnathan, Gloria, Coty Jr., Rachel, Cylis, Hunter, and Nellie; sister, Ameilia (Gilbert) Perez of Texas; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her beloved husband, Manuel, Delia was preceded in death by her daughters, Gloria Alfaro in 2004 and Rachel Cole in 2008; grandson, Ryan Alfaro; brothers, Casmiro Garza and Ignascio Garza; and sisters, Irma Perez and Minerva Aguilar.

In accordance with Delia’s wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio. Private interment will take place at St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery in Wauseon.

Those wishing to make a show of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to the Eleanor N. Dana Cancer Center, 1325 Conference Drive, Toledo, Ohio 43614, in Delia’s memory.

Messages of comfort and condolences may be shared with the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.