Nova J. Barber (1928 – 2026)

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(Members Of Archbold United Methodist Church)

Nova Jean Barber, age 98, of Archbold, passed away at Fairlawn Haven on Sept. 18, 2026. Jean worked as a nurse for many years.

Jean was born on Feb. 24, 1928, in McCondy, Mississippi, to the late James Henry and Sue Vesta (Harris) Couch. On June 2, 1951, she married the love of her life, Danford Barber, and together they were married for 75 years.

Jean enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. She was a member of the Explorers Bible Study. She and Dan were devout members of their Methodist Church in Sardis, Mississippi, and late members of Archbold United Methodist Church.

Surviving Jean is her husband, Dan; daughters, Mary (Ned) Gisel of Archbold, Amy (Jim) Steiner of North Carolina, and Dana Short of Archbold; grandchildren, Lora (Colin) Rusel, Claire Gisel, Travis (Elizabeth) Steiner, Kirk (Danielle) Steiner, Brice (Jacque) Short, Casey (Phoenyx) Banyan, and Jen (Cody) Barrow; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Aaron Barber; son-in-law, Michael Short; and siblings, Boyce Couch, Cathleen McCarrol, Maudine Hightower, and Dorris Miller.

Visitation for Jean will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, at the Archbold United Methodist Church, from 11 a.m. to noon. A memorial service will begin at noon, with Rev. Dale Kern and Pastor Mary Kay officiating. Burial will be private at the Archbold Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Barber family.