Jodi Downey (1973 – 2026)

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(Biggest Joy In Life Was Children & Family)

Jodi Downey, age 53, of Maumee, passed away on Sept. 16, 2026, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio – Toledo. Jodi worked as a nurse for many years.

Jodi was born on Aug. 14, 1973, in Grand Rapids, Ohio, to Linda (McMillan) Thober. She was a graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. On Sept. 21, 2002, she married Dan Downey, and he survives.

Jodi loved being by the water and would often enjoy fishing. She loved baking shows. A truly selfless person, Jodi’s biggest joy in life was children and family.

Jodi is survived by her husband, Dan; daughter, Kylee Downey; son, Daniel Downey; and daughter, Taylor Downey. She is also survived by her mother, Linda Thober; and brothers, Mark Weaver, Cory (Jessica) Weaver, Brent (Stephanie) Thober, and Craig (Becky) Thober; and many other extended family.

All services will be private. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Downey family.