Eunice Bongiorno (1940 – 2026)

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(Resident Of Wauseon)

Eunice Bongiorno, age 85, of Wauseon, passed away on Sept. 17, 2026, at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon. Eunice worked for Fulton Industries in Wauseon for many years.

Eunice was born on Nov. 13, 1940, in Shadyside, Ohio, to the late Onward “Chicky” and Helen (Ice) McMahon. She graduated from Shadyside High School, where she met and fell in love with the love of her life, Dave Bongiorno.

They were wed on June 4, 1958, four days after her graduation from high school. Together they spent 71 years, 68 of those years married. Eunice loved gardening and especially loved roses. She was an avid shopper and always was taking care of dogs and cats.

Eunice is survived by her husband, Dave; son, Paul (Sue) Bongiorno, Jr.; son, Tim Bongiorno; daughter, Tina (Tim) McClay; grandchildren, Chrystal, Mandi (Adam), Paul, Chelsea (Mark), Devyn, Danielle (Jayson), and Emily; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Andy (Pat) McMahon; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Lori Bongiorno; and eight siblings.

Visitation for Eunice will take place on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Humane Society in Eunice’s memory. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Bongiorno family.