Delta FFA Attends State Convention

001 (6445) – TOUR … The student group at Hartschuh Dairy Farm during the tour.

By: Melanie Wyse

DELTA FFA REPORTER

The Delta FFA Chapter left for their state convention trip on Wednesday, April 30th. Every year the chapter goes on this trip where the students get to do various educational and leadership type activities.

On the first day the chapter members were given tours at Acres of Adventure, Hartschuh Family Dairy, and Kalmbach Feeds. During these tours the students learned the importance of agriculture in different job areas.

They learned how the companies operate and how they produce their products. At the end of the Acres of Adventure tour the students participated in a scavenger hunt and were given ice cream.

At the Kalmbach Feeds tour they were given lunch and got to learn about the new animal production facility they are building and how their feed gets bagged.

On the second day the chapter went to the FFA Career Expo and the Shopping Mall. One of the chapter members, Elizabeth Schlatter, walked across the stage for the Charitable Giving recognition.

The chapter then listened to Nicki Joiner, a motivational speaker, to learn about her past experiences and how she learned from them.

The Career Expo offered the students an opportunity to explore various careers and learn about potential college options. The chapter then did a tour at Select Sires.

At this tour we learned of the history of cattle genetics, saw some of the bull studs and made ice cream with liquid nitrogen.

On the final day of convention, the chapter packed up their stuff and headed back to the Career Expo one last time. During this session the chapter watched their friend Gracyn Pelton walk across the stage for being a State Gold Medal Treasurer.

They then went to L&E Research Lab to learn about how big named businesses get the general population’s reviews of their products and they graciously fed them lunch.

Members had some chapter bonding time at TopGolf before watching their friends Allison Earl, Abbigail Savage and Tucker Stricklin receive their FFA State Degrees. Great job for all of your hard work.

The chapter also listened to the Retiring Address of State FFA President Anna Moeller. The chapter had an amazing time and learned so much. The members are already excited and talking about next year’s state convention. They cannot wait!

The Delta FFA would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the companies and people that made this convention possible.

Without your support this event would not be possible or as much fun. Your actions are deeply appreciated by everyone, and we are all hoping for your support next year.