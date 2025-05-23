Pulaski Garden Club Digs Into Pests, Plants, & Regional Honors

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

GARDENING LESSON … Pictured on the left is Kay Beck who presented a program on Vertical Gardening. On the right is Carol Wheeler with the arrangement of the month entitled “Up, Up and Away”.

PRESS RELEASE – President Cam Miller opened the meeting of the Pulaski Garden Club on May 6, 2025, with the Garden Prayer, after which the roll call included showing flowering branches that were brought. Most were lilacs, which gave a spring-like scent to the air. 21 members responded to roll call. Two guests were welcomed.

The Secretary’s Report and Treasurer’s Report were given.

Tonight’s floral arrangement, entitled “Up, Up, and Away” was presented by Carol Wheeler. Her design portrayed a “hot air” balloon carrying a basket filled with miniature iris, brunnera, spirea, vinca minor and English daisies.

The Pest of the Month report on Cabbage and Tomato Worms was given by Tina Lopez. Cabbage worms are larva which emerge from eggs on the underside of leaves. Worms feed for 15 days on cole crops, kale, radishes, and kohlrabi.

The adult has a wingspan of 1 ½-2 inches and lives for 3 weeks. Predators are spiders and praying mantis. Neem oil or row covers help to discourage as well as planting dill or marigolds nearby.

Tomato worms are 4-5 inch-long green worms with 5 pairs of legs. They have a horn-like tail. With a voracious appetite they can disseminate peppers, potatoes, and eggplants.

The larvae overwinter underground and emerge as adults. Till soil in the fall and mulch thickly. Natural predators are wasps and ladybugs. Neem oil and insecticidal soap discourage as well as hand picking.

Tonight’s program, given by Kay Beck, was “Vertical Gardening.” By using trellises and arbors and hanging baskets we increase space, ease of harvesting, keep veggies away from critters and grow healthier plants.

Premade structures can be expensive but with ingenuity, hog fencing, chicken wire and over-the-door shoe holders can be used to grow plants vertically.

Vines, begonias, petunias, nasturtiums, cucumbers, squash, and beans can be grown vertically. One disadvantage is that plants need to be watered more often.

Old Business

The Regional meeting met on May 1, 2025, in Bowling Green. 12 Pulaski Garden Club members and one member-at-large attended. We received a Superior rating of 99% on our 2024-2025 yearbook.

The speaker on house plants recommended using peroxide for fungus gnats also sticky traps. She uses 6-6-6 Algo Plus for fertilizer. Joyce Mocherman brought the raffle prize of an oak wooden wall clock in the shape of the state of Ohio which she made. Attendees enjoyed a time for “make and take” traditional floral designs.

Our own Cam Miller was elected to serve the coming year as Regional Director. She will be installed at the fall regional meeting. After the meeting members visited Wolf’s Nursery.

Six members from our club will be attending E and J School on June 6-7. Signup is available for the August school. See the Garden Path for more information.

Fairground cleanup was fast and efficient as club members had beds looking good in no time. Next fairground cleanup is on Tuesday May 27 at 9 am.

New Business

Members voted unanimously to accept new changes to our by-laws.

Williams County Extension office is having a Round Table on May 19 at 6 pm at extension office annex on East High Street. Speaker will discuss Plant Diseases.

Mother’s Day Arrangement Class will be May 8th from 6-8 pm for $10 you can make an arrangement for yourself or someone else. This is sponsored by the extension office and you are to call to register. Bring your own vase. Class meets at the Gillette building at the Williams County Fairgrounds.

On May 17, the Artisan Floral Shop had an Herb Gardening Workshop. At our June 3rd meeting there will be a plant exchange.

Committee Reports

The Centennial Committee members met. A Centennial logo is being designed by Michelle O’Dell and members are studying club history. Yearbook Committee should begin preparing for the 2025-2026 year. Rozetta Luke will chair. Door Prize was brought by Becky Hill. And won by Theresa Beal. The meeting adjourned.

Share and Tell

Cam brought fliers which told how to store peonies to bloom at a later date. Pick at the “marshmallow” stage, and store horizontally wrapped in saran in the refrigerator.

Joyce Mocherman brought large cactus leaves for members to take home. She suggested a 6-8 inch pot. Rozetta Luke brought Delicious and Mexican Midget tomato plants for members to grow at home. Hostesses for the meeting were Joyce Mocherman and Peggy Miller.

The next meeting of the Pulaski Garden Club will be June 3, 2025, at 6:30 at Pulaski United Methodist Church.