Delta FFA Make Goodie Bags To Thank Farmers

PRESS RELEASE – During the month of October, the Delta FFA Chapter members got together to make goodie bags for all the hard-working farmers in our area.

The bags included meat sticks, doughnuts, oreos, Cheez-it, Mott’s bars, trail mix, fruits snacks, mints, and water. Everyone worked hard to assemble all the bags made and then delivered them when harvesting began. The officers went to various places across the county.

This includes Falor Farm Center, Davis Farm Service, Gerald Grain in Delta and Wauseon and Pettisville Grain in Delta. We also made some individual deliveries to farmers who students are related to!

We are grateful for these hard working farmers because without them America would not be able to run. It’s not much but this was the best way we thought to give back to those who have dedicated their life to agriculture.

Thank you for your hard work and labor! We appreciate you! Above, seniors Jayden Ruiz and Aiden Riegsecker pack goodie bags for the farmers.