MONTPELIER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Montpelier Earns ISO Class 3 Rating For Fire Protection & Water Services

PHOTO BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

ISO CLASS 3 … Fire Chief Brian Fritsch updates the council on the improved ISO Class 3 Fire Rating for the Village of Montpelier.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Village of Montpelier received an improved rating of an ISO Class 3 for its excellent fire coverage and water department.

The Montpelier Village Council held its regular meet...