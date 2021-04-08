Delta Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Sex Offense; Must Register As Tier I Sex Offender

A Delta man was sentenced on April 7, 2021, In the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Robert Davenport, 60, of 7687 St. Rt. 109, previously pleaded guilty to Illegal Use of a Minor in a Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance. He possessed images that showed minors in a state of nudity.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Davenport to 4 years of community control and ordered him to stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 pm. to 5:00 am. curfew, have no unsupervised contact with any minor, not to possess/use any computer, camera, or cellphone without prior approval from his probation officer, successfully complete the sex offender treatment with the Center for Child & Family Advocacy, and any recommended aftercare, to have no relationship with anyone with minor children without prior approval of his probation officer, not to possess any sexually explicit materials, and not to use any social media platforms without prior approval of his probation officer.

Mr. Davenport was found to be a Tier I sex offender, which requires address registration for 15 years, with in-person verification annually with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Davenport spending 11 months in prison.