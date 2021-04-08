West Unity Man Receives Prison Sentence For Ramming Police Cruiser

A West Unity man was sentenced on April 6, 2021, In the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Mason Herzog, 19, of 22235 Co. Rd. M, previously pleaded guilty to Vandalism and Felonious Assault. He rammed his vehicle into a police cruiser.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Herzog to 12 months in prison for Vandalism and a minimum of 3 years to a maximum of 4 1/2 years in prison for Felonious Assault. Said sentences to be served concurrently with one another.