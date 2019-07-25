Delta Public Library Renovations Adds Better Access & Amenities

DPL Director Candy Baird, Librarians Renee Shadel and Carrie Reeves

Children’s Activity Room

Computer Stations For Internet Access

By Bill O’Connell

After a five-week shutdown for much needed renovations, the Delta Public Library (DPL) has re-opened with a brighter, more spacious, user-friendly and over-all inviting atmosphere for its local clientele. The entire project, funded by the approval of a levy by Village of Delta voters, was done in three phases, beginning after an asbestos removal in the back of the building this past February.

Midwest Construction Company was hired to do the renovations and began the first phase in March by increasing staff office and delivery areas. Phase two saw the addition of two “quiet” rooms, one of which also serves as a genealogy room. They also updated the “activity” room by removing the old carpeting and replacing it with tile and updated the restrooms, making them compliant with the American Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

Phase three involved the actual shutting down of the facility to work on the main part of the library. New shelving was installed and the older shelving was lowered to a maximum of six feet. “We decided to make everything lower for easier access for people,” explained DPL Executive Director Candice “Candy” Baird who has been with the library in several capacities since 2000. “Everyone says they made them lower for me because I’m only 5’2”. If it works that’s okay,” she jokingly added.

The Children’s Area has been moved from the back of the building to the front, in part, because of safety concerns. The Teen Area has been moved next to the Children’s Area. One of the first improvements DPL visitors will notice is the increased lighting thanks to the installation of LED bulbs which emit more light for a much lower cost.

The DPL offers a multitude of programs and services for people of all ages including approximately 60,000 items that can be checked out from three days to six weeks depending on the category. To truly appreciate everything that is available requires a visit to their location at 402 Main Street where you will be assisted by one of their eight full-time or part-time employees.

Their hours are Monday thru Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. You can also visit their website at www.deltapubliclibrary.org, find them on Facebook or call 419-822-3110 for more information.

Bill can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com

