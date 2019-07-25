Williams County Special Olympians Travel To Columbus

PHOTOS PROVIDED

By Jeremy Scott

Eleven Williams County Special Olympians visited Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium to participate in the 2019 Summer Games.

Ohio began the annual event in 1969, and nearly 2,700 Ohio athletes participated in 12 different sports. According to Jessie Schulze, Special Olympics of Williams County coordinator, Williams County has participated in the events since they began. In fact, one of the area athletes participated in one of the first events, and is still competing. Williams County Participates in the Track and Field events.

The athletes and rankings are as follows: Jeremy Allomong won 1st in the 100 M Walk and 5th in the Softball Throw, Audrey Benner won 2nd in the 50 M Dash and 3rd in the Softball Throw, Lincoln Brown came in 3rd in the 400 M Dash and 3rd int the Running Long Jump, Noah Buff came in 5th in the 200 M Run, Kaela Egler came in 2nd in the Softball Throw and 4th in in the 50 M Dash, Tyler Good won 1st place in the 50 M Run and 2nd in the Standing Long Jump, Lucas Hanek came in 5th in the 100 M Dash and 6th in the 400 M Dash.

Danika Pickett came in 3rd in the Softball Throw and 4th in the 100 M Dash, Rob Shell came in 3rd in the 25 M Independent Walk and 4th in the Softball Throw, Kaylie Wagoner came in 2nd in the 100 M Walk and 5th in the Softball Throw, and Joni Warner came in 1st in the 100 M Walk and 2nd in the Softball Throw.

