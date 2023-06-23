Delta Teenager Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash Near Metamora

Toledo – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single – vehicle fatal crash that occurred today at 4:33A.M. on County Road N near County Road 2 in Amboy Township.

The preliminary investigation shows a 2002 GMC Enclave, operated by Mitchell Gillen, 17, Delta Ohio, was driving westbound on County Road N when the vehicle went off the south side of the roadway, struck a tree and caught on fire. Mitchell Gillen was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Metamora Fire and EMS and Richfield Township Fire.