Susan Boger (1942-2022)

Susan K. Boger, 79, of Bryan, Ohio, and formerly of Taylor, Michigan, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at her residence with her children by her side. She was born February 19, 1942, in Hillsdale, Michigan, the daughter of the late Rex and Harriet (McCloe) Bilton.

She was a 1960 graduate of Hillsdale High School. Susan married Jerry L. Boger on June 24, 1962, in Hillsdale Michigan, and he preceded her in death on August 2, 1995.

For most of her career, Susan worked as a homemaker raising her children, and tending to her family’s needs. She also worked as a cashier at the K-Mart in Taylor, Michigan.

In her free time, Susan enjoyed knitting, crafting, and traveling, including many international trips.

Susan is survived by her two children, Jeri Lynn Boger of Bryan, Ohio, and Timothy (Pam) Boger of Chesapeake, Virginia; three siblings, David Bilton of Hillsdale, Michigan, Molly Babcock of Bryan, Ohio, and Laurie Fackler of Bryan, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry L. Boger; one sister-in-law, Janice Bilton; and one brother-in-law, Richard Babcock.

To honor Susan’s wishes, no visitation or services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

