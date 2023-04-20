Dennis “Dan” Swinford (1946-2023)

Dennis “Dan” Swinford, age 76, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning, April 16, 2023 at the Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

Dennis was born October 15, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio to Walter Thomas and Bernice Evelyn (Dzingleski) Swinford.

He was raised in Lyons, Ohio and attended school at Larc Lane in Toledo. Dennis worked for Quadco in Stryker.

Dennis was a huge Detroit Tigers fan and attended Lyons Christian Church. He was involved with Special Olympics and very active with the Fulton County Developmental Disabilities program. He loved listening to Johnny Cash music and talk baseball.

Dennis is survived by his siblings, John (Elizabeth) Swinford, Bill Swinford, Dick Swinford, Joe (Cully) Swinford, Krystil (Davis) Powers, Marcia Sebring, and Brenda Hildreth; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom Swinford.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 21st from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where services will begin at 12:00 (Noon), with Pastor Heather Schimmel officiating. Interment will follow at Lyons Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities.