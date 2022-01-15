Dennis Jewell (1956-2021)

Posted By: Newspaper Staff January 15, 2022

Dennis L. Jewell, 65, of Swanton, Ohio, died December 15 after a short illness. He was born December 15, 1956.

He leaves his wife, Sandy, his children; sons, Nathan and Alan; daughter Tiffany (Billy) Yates; stepchildren, Jeff, Steve and Jennifer; mother, Elfrieda Jewell; and sister Diana (Tracy) Ziegler.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Melvin.

A graveside service for burial of his ashes will be held May 14, 2022, in the Fulton Union Cemetery.

 

