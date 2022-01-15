Shelley Armstrong (1961-2022)

Facebook

Shelley R. Armstrong, age 60, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Shelley was a billing clerk for Bryan Municipal Utilities. She was a member of Life Changing Church in Edgerton where she regularly volunteered and participated in study groups. She enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of them.

Shelley was born on June 12, 1961, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of William F. and Betty R. (Bostic) Chaffee. She married Bradley W. Armstrong on May 29, 1987 in Bryan, and he survives.

Shelley is also survived by her children, Seth (Mariah Pahl) Armstrong and Jill Armstrong, both of Columbus and Benjamin (Kelsey Huber) Armstrong, of Cincinnati; three grandchildren, Lenin, Nola and Emerson Armstrong; parents, William “Bill” and Betty Chaffee, of Bryan; siblings, Doug (Gayla) Chaffee, of Bryan, Connie (Rick) Sprow, of Edgerton, Lisa Poynter, of Bryan, Sandy (Kevin) Grant, of Nashville, Tennessee and Scott (Dawn) Chaffee, of Edon.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. in Life Changing Church, 428 West Vine Street, Edgerton, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at the church on Wednesday January, 19, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastors Byron Adams and Steve Wilmont officiating.

Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio has been entrusted with Shelley’s services. Memorial contributions are requested to Life Changing Church.

