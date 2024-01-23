Dennis Sperry, Sr. (1945 – 2024)

(Wauseon Resident)

Dennis R. Sperry Sr., age 78, of Wauseon, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family at The Toledo Hospital, Saturday evening, January 20, 2024.

He was born in Napoleon, Ohio on August 28, 1945 to the late Robert Jacob Sperry and Alice Henriettta (Starkey) Sperry.

Dennis graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1963 and began his career with Sheller-Globe in Wauseon, now known as Attapco. He would serve 29 years with the company before retiring.

On July 4, 1965, he married Connie Crawford and shared 58 years together. Dennis was best described as a humble person, enjoying time with his family, caring for his yard, visiting state parks with his wife, Connie, and always supporting his grandchildren in their various events.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter, Wendy (Curt) Crew of Wauseon; son, Dennis (Amy) Sperry Jr., of Ft. Wayne, IN; grandchildren, Christian Crew, Taylor (Cole) Stiriz, Jenelle (Deanna Jones) Sperry and Haley (Travis) Hertenstein; great grandson, Benjamin Frost; one brother and one sister. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by two brothers.

In honoring his wishes, there will be no public services and cremation will be entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Faith Lutheran Church, 124 W. Main St., Metamora, Ohio 43540 or Quilts of Compassion, 2620 Centennial Rd., Suite E. Toledo, Ohio 43617 in his memory.

Please visit www.barnesfuneralchapel.com to send condolences to his family.