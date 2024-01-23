Janeen Haller (1981 – 2024)

(1999 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Janeen Elaine Haller, 42, of Chandler, Arizona, passed away Friday, January 12, 2024. Janeen was born July 10, 1981, in Bryan, Ohio, daughter of Craig Haller and Diana (Martinez) Hoffman.

She was a 1999 graduate of Bryan High School and continued her education attending Kent State University, before obtaining a bachelor’s degree in interior design from Northern Arizona University.

Janeen owned J. Lotus Designs since 2007. Growing up in the area, she was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Bryan and currently attended Compass Christian Church in Chandler Arizona, where she was baptized Easter 2022. Her greatest role was being a mother to Tila, who brought her much pride and joy.

Those who knew and loved Janeen described her as a beautiful soul, who was more beautiful on the inside as outside.

She was extremely creative and talented in her art and home design, sharing her passion for design in all she touched.

Her deep and sensitive heart brought great love for her family and friends; treasuring times spent together.

Above all, Janeen loved and took pride in her daughter, Tila’s activities: cheering her many talents and accomplishments, in academic achievements, hobbies and competitive swimming.

Janeen is survived by her daughter, Tila Tometich, her former spouse and Tila’s father, Dave Tometich, Dave’s children Taylor and Drake, all of Chandler, Arizona; mother, Diana (Martinez) Hoffman of Chicago, Illinois; father and step-mother, Craig (Barbara) Haller of Markle, Indiana; two sisters, Maria (Michael) Spangler of Cleveland, Ohio, and Victoria (Cesar) Hoffman Castan͂on of Chicago, Illinois; brother, Austin Haller of Indianapolis, Indiana; nephew and niece, Roman Spangler and Carolina Spangler; maternal grandparents, Alfonso and Leonor Martinez of Williams Center, Ohio; three stepsisters, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Janeen is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Layel and Mary Ellen Haller, and uncle, Raymond Martinez.

The family will hold a memorial service celebrating Janeen’s life at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janeen’s honor to support her daughter, Tila Tometich. Contributions may be sent to c/o Maria Spangler or online via https://everloved.com/life-of/janeen-haller/.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.