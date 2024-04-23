Dental Excellence Hosts 13th Annual Free Dentistry Event In Napoleon & Delta

(PRESS RELEASE) – Dental Excellence hosted their 13th annual Smiles From the Heart event on April 19, 2024 in Napoleon and Delta – providing a free day of dental care to hundreds of Northwest Ohio residents.

Registration started at 7:45 AM, with the earliest patients lining up at 3:15 AM. Dr. Michael Carpenter and his team of dental professionals and volunteers provided 69 cleanings, 64 fillings, and 53 extractions – which amounted to over $65,000 – all for free!

“It’s our way of giving back to the community,” says Dr. Carpenter, “This day is as rewarding for us as it is for our patients. As we spoke with the patients who came for a free cleaning, filling, or extraction, they were beyond grateful, and we were just as grateful to have the opportunity to help relieve pain or prevent tooth decay and even disease for those who otherwise may not have had their needs addressed.”

Dr. Carpenter has been in practice for over 25 years and has Dental Excellence offices in Napoleon, Delta, and Sylvania. Dental Excellence provides general and family dentistry, sedation dentistry, endodontics, periodontics, orthodontics, pedodontics, and wisdom teeth extractions.