Derick Rees (1984-2021)

Derick J. Rees, age 37, of Mount Gilead, OH and formerly of Delta, passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday, October 8, 2021.

He was born in Muncie, IN on September 9, 1984 to Ken A. Rees and Erica S. (Shinnock) Rees. Derick was a graduate of Delta High School.

Most recently he was employed at Galion LLC where he worked in maintenance. Derick loved nature and hiking.

He was described as very creative, which led him to enjoy model building. Most of all he loved spending time with his fiancé, Haylee R. Cargill and their daughter, Payslee J. Rees.

Derick is also survived by his parents, Erica (Billy) Grooms of Mount Gilead and Ken (Jean) Rees of Muncie, IN; brother, Gabriel (Nicole) Goens of Delta; sisters, Bambi (Kevin) Whipple and Christina (Kory) Griffin both of Mount Gilead; aunts and uncles, Mary (Harley) South, Tammy (Jeff) Green, Craig Rees and Cary (Linda) Rees; along with many cousins, loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Derick was preceded in death by his grandpa and grandma Shinnock and grandpa and grandma Rees.

Friends and family will be received from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where a memorial service celebrating Derick’s life will begin at 5:00 PM on Thursday also at the funeral home. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a contribution to Derick’s family and additional funds will be used to establish a college fund for Payslee. https//gofund.me/005039f0 or Paypal: erica.lhlh@gmail.com, Erica Grooms.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.