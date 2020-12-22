Diana Mundhenk (1949-2020)

Diana L (Davis) Mundhenk, 71, of Wauseon passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. She was born April 20, 1949, in Adrian, Mich., to the late Henry and Emma (Smith) Davis. In 1972 she married William Mundhenk, her husband of 48 years, and he survives.

The youngest of 13 children, Diana graduated from Adrian Catholic Central in 1967. Diana’s passion was caring for others. She was a home care/hospice nursing assistant for more than 30 years. When she was not working she enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandsons, penny slots, and talking to friends and family on the phone.

She is also survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Todd) Holmes; son, Bruce (Jolene) Mundhenk; three grandsons, Isaac, Brevan, and Connor; sisters, Lillian Warren (Rollin), Carol (Ora) Hatcher, Joyce Dwyer and Lori Rayer; brothers, David Davis (Joan Hood), and Robert (Ingrid) Herman; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Clara and Mary Ellen; brothers, Paul, Oscar, and Eddie; and a niece, Rhonda.

Per Diana’s wishes, she will be cremated and interred near her parents in Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci, Mich. A memorial service, along with interment, is planned for late spring.

A heartfelt thank you to the physicians and nurses of both Fulton County Health Center and St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center for the expert care, kindness, and compassion shown to Diana, William, and their children.

