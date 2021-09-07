Diana Stairhime-Kosier (1943-2021)

Diana J. Stairhime-Kosier, 77, of Kunkle, OH and formerly of Hicksville, OH went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan.

She was born on October 9, 1943 in Hicksville to Randall W. and Leitha B. (Ruppert) Cottrell. Diana attended Hicksville High School.

On September 24, 1960 she married Rodney L. Stairhime in Hicksville and he preceded her in death on June 19, 1999. On October 12, 2002 she married Marshal W. “Bill” Kosier Jr. in Bryan and he survives.

Diana worked at Super Value in Fort Wayne, IN for 26 years. She was a member of Solid Rock Community Church in West Unity, OH and a former member of Pioneer Church of the Nazarene in Pioneer, OH.

Diana volunteered with Community Health Professionals Hospice in Bryan and very much enjoyed attending church functions and bible studies with the ladies of the church. She was an animal enthusiast especially loving dogs and horses.

Diana is survived by her mother, Leitha B. Cottrell of Bryan; husband, Bill Kosier of Kunkle; three children, Eric (Sue) Stairhime, Tami (Todd) Hagerman and Lisa (Mark) Biery all of Hicksville; four step children, Marshal W. (Cathy) Kosier III of Bryan, Nancy (Donald) Easterday of Urbana, IN, Cheryl (Steven) Meredith of Montpelier and Jeffery (Laura) Kosier Sr of Bryan; 23 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; one sister, Connie (Sam) Lauber of Archbold; and one brother, Ron Cottrell of Daytona Beach, FL.

She was preceded in death by her father, Randall W. Cottrell; first husband, Rodney L. Stairhime; and daughter-in-law, Collette “Collie” Stairhime.

Visitation for Diana will take place on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 10:00 am to 1:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Church in Hicksville, OH. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Wayne Swealy to officiate. Interment to follow at Scipio Cemetery in Harlan, IN.

Memorials may be made in Diana’s memory to Relay for Life Team Tiffany Snyder or Team Bill Turner, American Cancer Society and Fort Defiance or Williams County Humane Societies.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier, OH.