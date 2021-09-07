Yulonda “Loni” Cameron (1940-2021)

Yulonda M. “Loni” Cameron, age 81, of Stryker, died Saturday, September 4, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Ohio after a brief bout with non-COVID related pneumonia.

Born on April 25, 1940 in LaGrange, Indiana, Loni was the daughter of Raymond and Mildred (Atkison) Parks. She was a 1958 graduate of LaGrange High School. She married James Cameron on July 2, 1961, in LaGrange.

Loni was a devoted homemaker, wife, and mother. After her children had graduated, she decided to work full time at Pro-Mac in Elgin, IL, making display models of early cell phones for Motorola.

She later worked for Power Train Components in Bryan, C&C Special Machining in Ney, and CVS Pharmacy in Bryan. She retired in 2002. She was very active in the United Brethren Church of Christ in Stryker.

She was also the treasurer for the Stryker Heritage Homemakers and the Stryker Senior Center. Loni was an avid collector of frog figurines. She also enjoyed cooking, doing puzzles, knitting, and reading.

She was an avid reader. When she wasn’t reading, she was visiting shut-ins and friends, bringing food and cheer to their day.

The most important thing in Loni’s life was her family, and she would spend every spare minute with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Living a Christian life and family get-togethers were the highlight of her life.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, James J. II (Victoria) Cameron of Stryker, and Andrew J. Cameron of Richmond, IL.; a daughter, Catherine Anna Schlosser; eight grandchildren: Zachary J. (Morgan) Cameron of Montpelier, Chyanne Cameron of Stryker, Noelle (Blaine) Carroll of Montpelier, Joseph Cameron of Stryker, Andrew Cameron of Coldwater, MI, David J. Schlosser of Stryker, Brandon (Linnea) Schlosser of West Unity, and Ashley Schlosser of Maumee; two step-grandchildren, Kyle (Kristen) Lewis of Lorain and Kandi Lewis of Defiance; seven great-grandchildren; Cannon and Allison Carroll, Scarlett Cameron, Nevaeh White, Carter, Journey, and Ellianna Schlosser; six step-great-grandchildren, John and Mary Lewis, Zoey Dietsch, twins, Ryder and Grayson and Sophya Lewis-Bunting; and sister Mary Raifsnider of Middlebury, IN.

She was preceded in death by four babies, her parents, and sister, Rosalie June.

Visitation will be held for Yulonda on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Stryker United Brethren Church in Stryker from 2pm – 8pm. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Stryker United Brethren Church at 11:30 with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Burial will take place following the service at the Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Stryker United Brethren Church of Stryker. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Cameron family.