Roger Engel (1940-2021)

Roger Charles Leo Engel, 81 years, of Montpelier, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home, Montpelier.

Roger was born May 25, 1940, in New Bavaria, Ohio, the son of the late Richard F. and Leone (Cruey) Engel.

He was a 1958 graduate of Holgate High School. He continued his education pursuing certification in auto mechanics.

Roger married Joyce L. Kelley on September 4, 1960, in Hillsdale, Michigan, and she preceded him in death on December 8, 2020.

Roger was a truck driver for over 30 years. He had also worked as a mechanic and at Robinair until the factory closed. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. Roger enjoyed collecting junk and tinkering in the garage.

Surviving are his four children, Melody Engel of Tennessee, Tamara (Daniel) Lehmann of Homosassa, Florida, Gary (Melody) Engel of Sherwood, Ohio and Richard (Marlene) Engel of Seattle, Washington; 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; one brother Kendol (Barbara) Engel of Lake Worth, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce; one grandson, Roger Engel; two brothers, Byron and Larry Engel; one sister, Betty Leaders.

Visitation for Roger Charles Leo Engel will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 112:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan where funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Benaiah Harris officiating. Interment will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Elera Caring Hospice, 3425 Executive Parkway, Suite 206, Toledo, Ohio 43606.

