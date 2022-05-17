Diane Gilbert (1952-2022)

Facebook

Diane K. Gilbert, 69 years of Montpelier, entered the arms of her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 13, 2022, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, with her family at her side.

Diane was born November 14, 1952, in Montpelier, to the late LaMar C. and Marjorie I. (Watson) Custar. Diane was a 1970 graduate of Montpelier High School.

The day after graduation, Diane began a new job with the Ohio Gas Company, where she served for the past 51 years, finishing her career as a Billing and Data Systems Coordinator.

Diane was a member of New Hope Community Church, Bryan. She was also active in the Great Banquet Community in Bryan.

Diane enjoyed sewing, reading, making crafts, hanging out with her bible study group and mostly spending time with those she loved the most, her family.

Surviving are her two daughters, Tabitha (Nick Disbro) Siebenaler of Edon and Amy (Wayne) Murray of Montpelier; six grandchildren, Brennen Siebenaler, Alyssa (Devin) Herman, Kyle Murray, Zack Murray, Bethany (Alex) Pettit and Reece Disbro; one great-granddaughter, Myah Pettit; her twin brother, Daniel (Dee) Custar of West Unity.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, Audrey Custar; her husband, Michael; stepbrother, Link Young and sister-in-law, Florence Young.

A celebration of life service honoring the life of Diane K. Gilbert will be held at 11:30 a.m.. Monday, May 23, 2022, at New Hope Community Church, 203 Old Farm Trail, Bryan, with Pastor David Nicholls and her Sister-in-law, Pastor Dee Custar officiating. Private interment was held in Lockport Cemetery, Stryker.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to New Hope Community Church or the Great Banquet Community.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com