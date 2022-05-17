Phyllis Frank (1940-2022)

Facebook

Phyllis M. Frank, age 81, of rural Lyons, Ohio, passed away in her home on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Prior to her retirement she had worked for Campbell Soup Company for 30 years.

Phyllis was born in Fulton County, Ohio on May 18, 1940, the daughter of Jacob and Elnora (Dickerson) Frank.

Surviving is her only son, Randy (Connie) Frank of Delta; two grandchildren, Rachelle and Christapher Frank; and two great-grandchildren, Elba and Iela. She is also survived by her extended family at Oakshade Raceway, including Donna Green and Pam Henricks and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Dale, Harold, Richard and Marion; four sisters, Helen, Opal, Dorothy “Marlene” and Nancy; and her soulmate, Jean Henricks.

Her family would like to thank all the staff at Elara Caring Hospice and a special thanks to Tim, Matt and Al.

Graveside Funeral services will be held at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 2:00 P.M., with Pastor Matthew Every, officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the local American Cancer Society. Grisier – Weigel Funeral Home in Delta has been entrusted with arrangements.