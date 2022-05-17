Billy Hensley (1951-2022)

Facebook

Billy C. Hensley, age 70 of Wauseon, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee.

He was born in Cawood, Kentucky on December 20, 1951 to the late Henry Lewis and Marie (Crane) Hensley.

Billy proudly served his country in the United States Army. On June 26, 1970, he married Mary Jane Estep, and she survives.

Billy worked for many years for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as a Nuisance Control Officer.

Billy was a fantastic papa. He loved his grandchildren immensely! He was an avid hunter, trapper, and fisherman and loved training beagles as hunting dogs. Billy was a natural born naturalist.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of almost 52 years, Mary Jane; his son, Bill (Kristen) Hensley; special son, Kevin Bernheisel; grandchildren, Chelsea, Caleb (Jamie), Chase (Jessi), and Colten Hensley; five great-grandchildren with one on the way; brother, Earl Hensley; special brother, Joseph Leu; sisters, Margaret (Greg) VanGunten and Edna (Kenneth) Nye; special sister, Alice Estep-Bush; and many nieces and nephews that he loved like his own.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Martha Lou Hensley; and brothers, Byrd and Seymore Hensley.

Visitation for Billy will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel. A procession will follow visitation to Butler Cemetery in Chesterfield Township for a graveside service and military honors accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Monetary contributions in Billy’s memory may be directed to the family for future designation.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel, has been entrusted with arrangements.