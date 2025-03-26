Dick “Styx” Filson, Jr. (1957 – 2025)

(Worked At Sauder Woodworking)

Dick “Styx” Filson, Jr., age 67, of Archbold, passed away on March 22, 2025, at the Fulton County Health Center. Styx worked at Sauder Woodworking for many years.

Styx was born on September 19, 1957, in Bellevue, Ohio, to the late Dick and Jeanette (Kryling) Filson, Sr. He served his country as a member of the United States Navy.

On March 21, 1984, Styx married the love of his life, Angela, and she survives. Styx and Angela spent 41 years together before his passing. Styx loved shooting pool and fishing. He also enjoyed watching racing and rooting on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Surviving Styx is his wife, Angela; daughter, Holly (Gregory) Smith of Tiffin; daughter, Amanda Smith of Archbold; son, Aaron Filson of Pioneer; daughter, Autumn (Stephen) Currier of Ontario, Ohio; and son, Rocky Filson of Archbold. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sister, Elain Jones; brother, Kevin Cherry; sister, Paula Hahn; sister, Beth Filson; brother, John Kruse; four-legged best friend, Pudders; and best friends, Jim Zech and Billy Oliphant. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Allen Filson.

There will be no services. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Styx’s memory are asked to consider the benevolence of the family (Cash App $sept151960).

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Filson family.