Donna Keck (1932 – 2025)

(Graduated From Kunkle High School)

Donna Jean Keck “Grams”, 92 of Alvordton, passed away on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold.

She was born in Alvordton to Carl and Daisy (Shaffer) Croninger. Donna graduated from Kunkle High School in 1951 and on January 18, 1952 she married Joseph Keck in Wichita Falls, TX.

Donna was a devoted farm wife and mother. For a time, she worked as a caregiver at Hillside Country Living in Bryan.

Donna is survived by her two daughters, Diane (Paul) Bair of Tucson, AZ and Karen Riser (Dennis McNeer) of Canton, GA; grandchildren, Erin Mitchell (Michael), Austin Riser (Amanda), Amber Keck, Amy Wilson and Abbie Keck; great grandchildren, Mikaylia Kramic, Maggie Riley, Amithyst and Tahvin Wilson, Damian Gipple, Starr and Eva Farley, Tripp and Maddox Mitchell, and Axel and Adaline Riser; daughters-in-law, Yvonne and Chris Keck; sisters-in-law, Barb Croninger and Judith Keck; and many loving nieces and nephews, extended family and neighbors.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; two sons, Joe and Tim Keck; infant grandson, Jason Keck; and siblings Marlin Croninger and Delina Detwiler.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 29, 2025 from 11:00-1:00 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. A funeral service will take place at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Nick Woodall to officiate. Interment to follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions can be made to Williams County Habitat for Humanity. Condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.