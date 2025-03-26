Rutha Crockett (1943 – 2025)

(Member Of Delta Assembly Church Of God)

Rutha L. Crockett, age 81, of Wauseon, passed away on March 24, 2025, in her home. Rutha spent her life caring for her family and her home.

Rutha was born on August 14, 1943, in Waverly, FL, to the late Rochester and Luvenia (Tillmon) Deshazor.

On December 13, 1980, Rutha married Timothy Crockett, who preceded her in death in 1985.

Rutha graduated with an Associate of Business Degree from Siena Heights University. Rutha was an individual filled with the Holy Spirit.

She was a very involved member of the Delta Assembly of God Church, serving on many committees and volunteering time in any capacity needed.

Her heart was for her church family. Rutha was an incredibly positive person, an encourager, and a devout prayer warrior. She loved Jesus with all of her heart.

Surviving Rutha is her son, David (Michelle) Crockett of Adrian, MI; daughter, Dorothy (Sean) Miller of Holland; son, James Crockett of Fayette; step-son, Larry Crockett of Rossford; step-son, Robert Crockett of Mayfield Heights; grandchildren, Macy (Kiersten) Young, Jordan Pennington, Elijah Crockett, Jude Crockett, Dorean Miller, Xavier Crockett, and Tayden Miller; and great-grandchildren, Kamari and Sekani. She is also survived by sister, Mary Philpot of Lake City, FL; half-siblings, Larry Drayton of Toledo, Mary Ann Drayton of Toledo, Lillie Heidelberg of Jackson, MI, John H. Drayton of Jackson, and John F. Drayton of Jackson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy; siblings, Rochester Deshazor, Louise Drayton, Alfred Drayton, Emery “Tookie” Drayton; and half-siblings, Lucy Drayton and Elizabeth Lewis.

Visitation for Rutha will take place on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at the Delta Assembly of God Church, from 11am to 1pm. A funeral service will take place at 1pm, at the church, with Pastor Scott Kirsch and Pastor James Stacy Brankel officiating. Burial will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Delta Assembly of God Church.

“God is good, all the time. All the time, God is good.”