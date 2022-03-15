James Roehrs (1935-2022)

Facebook

James L. Roehrs, age 86, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at his home.

James was a machinist at Challenge-Cook Brothers for 24 years. He later worked at WalMart, HKK and Pinkerton Security James served in the United States Marine Corps and Army.

He was a life member of the Bryan VFW Post, a member of the AmVets and formerly PGA Partnership.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

James L. Roehrs was born October 1, 1935, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Louis H. and Viola M. (Sheets) Roehrs.

He married Janet S. Hanna on April 25, 1964 in Bryan and she preceded him in death on February 17, 2011.

James is survived by his sons, Paul (Diana) Roehrs, of Bryan and William (Candy) Roehrs, of Youngstown; grandchildren, Danielle (Garrett) Buell, of Mishawaka, Indiana, Zach (Kenzie) Roehrs, of Bryan and Andrew Roehrs, of Mississippi; great grandchildren, Saebre and Blain Buell, of Mishawaka and Beau Roehrs, of Bryan and his beloved dog, Snookie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sons, Bruce, Jimmy, Timmy and Chris Roehrs, sister, Janet Fall and brother, Robert Roehrs.

A celebration of James’ life will be held at a later date at the Bryan VFW Post. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.

