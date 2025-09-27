DIVISION III BOYS GOLF SECTIONAL: Pettisville Wins Sectional Title; Montpelier Runner-Up As Both Advance To Districts

SECTIONAL CHAMPS … Creighton Aeschliman (above) was one of five Blackbirds to shoot a 77 to lead Pettisville to the Division III sectional championship.

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SECTIONAL RUNNER-UP … Owen Sommer (above) shot a 76 to front Montpelier, who placed second to punch their ticket to the district tournament.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

WAUSEON – Pettisv...