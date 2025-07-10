“Dog Days Of Summer (And Cat)” Returns To AuGlaize Village For Day Of Family Fun & Fundraising

PRESS RELEASE – Mark your calendars for August 9, 2025, as AuGlaize Village transforms into a haven of laughter, music, and wagging tails for the annual “Dog Days of Summer (and Cat)” fundraising event.

This lively celebration, running from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., aims to support both the Fort Defiance Humane Society and AuGlaize Village, blending family fun with a worthy cause.

The festivities kick off at 1 p.m. at 12296 Krouse Road, offering a packed schedule for animal lovers and families alike. Kids can enjoy games from 5 to 9 p.m., while music and karaoke by Paul Sulpizio set the tone from 1 to 5 p.m.

Volunteers from Fifth Third will be on hand for face painting, and Justin the Clown will delight guests with balloon animals and glitter tattoos from 1 to 6 p.m. A bouncy house will also be available from 2 to 6 p.m., ensuring plenty of entertainment for the younger crowd.

Throughout the day, attendees can try their luck with 50/50 raffles, and as evening approaches, local favorite Brother Believe Me will take the stage with a live performance from 5 to 9 p.m.

For refreshments, the Defiance Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 372 will offer drinks and adult beverages, while food options abound from the Red Barn concessions and a variety of food trucks. Don’t forget to stop by the Red Barn Ice Cream Shop for a sweet treat.

History buffs and train enthusiasts can hop on the AuGlaize Village Railroad for just $2 a ride. Meanwhile, special guests from the Fort Defiance Humane Society will be on site with adoptable pets, giving attendees the chance to meet their new best friend.

Admission is $5 for guests 13 and up, with free entry for children 12 and under. Please note: memberships from the Eagles, DCHS – AuGlaize Village, or Fort Defiance Humane Society do not grant free admission, as this is a fundraising event to benefit both the Humane Society and the Defiance County Historical Society.

For more information, contact the Defiance County Historical Society at 419-990-0107 or villageauglaize@gmail.com, or reach out to the Fort Defiance Humane Society at 419-658-2298 or newbestfriend@fortdefiancehumanesociety.org.

Come out for a day of music, food, history, and—most importantly—helping our community’s animals in need!