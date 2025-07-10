Murry & Diane Schaffner Celebrating 50th Wedding Anniversary

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY … Murry and Diane Schaffner are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Murry and Diane lived just two miles from each other, and both were raised in farming families. They both were 1972 graduates of Fayette High School. Murry Schaffner and Diane Randall were married August 2, 1975 at Fayette United Methodist church. They have resided at 14635 County Road 20, West Unity for 49 years. They have one son, Andy of Fayette and one daughter, Amy and son-in-law Michael Mueller, who have blessed them with a granddaughter, Sarina, 16 and a grandson, Casen, 14, who all live in Golden, Colorado. The couple plan to celebrate their anniversary with their family on a cruise later this year. Here are some thoughts: Marriage involves learning to put God first. Marriage is not 50/50 and a lot of work. Marriage is “I love you and I thank you for the honor of loving you.” Also, stay teachable and thankful!