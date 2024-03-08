Dolores Stuckey (1940 – 2024)

(Former Owner Of Jacoby Meat Packing)

Dolores Anne Stuckey, 83, of West Unity, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 7, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family.

Dolores was born September 1, 1940, at Montpelier Hospital, Montpelier, Ohio, daughter of the late Sylvan Valentine and Naomi Corrine (Grimes) Leininger.

She was a 1958 graduate of Montpelier High School. Dolores married Marvin D. Stuckey on April 4, 1959, at the Catholic Rectory in Blakeslee, Ohio and he survives.

Dolores and Marvin were co-owners with Hal Jacoby at Jacoby Meat Packing. In 1970 they purchased the business from Hal and operated it until 2000. Dolores was an active member for over 50 years at West Unity Presbyterian Church, where she served as a session’s member at the church.

She was a former President of the Omnibus Club (2 Terms), former President of United Presbyterian Women (2 Terms), former President of Williams County Women’s Association, member of Worthy Matron of O.E.S. Chapter 158 West Unity, West Unity Park Board, Dendarah Courts-Ladies Shrines Toledo, Ohio, Northwest Ohio Ladies Shrine Club, Bryan Ladies Moose, Montpelier Ladies Eagles and served as Aide to Potentates Wife Zenboia Temple 1991.

Dolores had a passion for politics and served as a Delegate at the Republican Convention for Bush/Cheney. She also worked as an election poll worker. Along with involvement in organizations, Dolores enjoyed volunteering at Sarah’s House, Casa Gal (Oct. 1992), Voice of a Child Victim’s Association, and Hospice.

In her free time, she enjoyed completing puzzles, painting by numbers, taking photos, walking at the park across from her home, and traveling with Marvin and her family.

Surviving is her loving husband of 64 years, Marvin Stuckey of West Unity; two children, Dean (Shelia) Stuckey of West Unity, and Jeanne (Mike) Cupp of Fenton, Michigan; four grandchildren, Rachel Baker, Joshua (Brandie) Cupp, Sara Cupp, Kayla (Tim) Frost; nine great-grandchildren, Zoey Nichols, Gaelen Cupp, Evelyn Cupp, Jameson Cupp, Gwendolyn Cupp, Tim Frost, Xander Frost, Hunter Frost, Gabriel Frost; brother, Jerry (“Ginger”) Leininger.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carole Jean Leininger; brother, Charles T. Leininger.

Visitation for Dolores will be held Friday, March 15, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Private interment will take place at Lockport Cemetery, Stryker. A service celebrating Dolores life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2024, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at West Unity Presbyterian Church, 201 E. North Street, West Unity, with Pastor Dr. Nancy Berkheiser officiating.

Memorial Contributions can be directed to Williams County Humane Society or West Unity Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com